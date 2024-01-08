DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio campaign

Open Menu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Monday inspected the ongoing Polio Vaccination Campaign and checked records of polio teams during his visit to the different areas of Nawabshah city.

Talking to members of polio teams, DC said that polio drops must be administered to all children under the age of five years to make the campaign successful.

Officials of the health department were also directed to ensure the vigilance of polio teams and to identify issues faced by them in evening meetings.

DC appealed to parents for polio vaccination of their children to prevent them from lifelong disability.

Later DC visited Polio fixed points at Talka Sakrand and inspected the available health facilities. Focal person Dr Raiz Shah was also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan