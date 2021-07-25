DC visits polling stations, inspects election process

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Neelum District, Showkat Yusufzyeei Sunday visited different polling stations to appraise the polling process and administrative measures including the security arrangements at polling stations.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sajid Imran and other officials concerned were also accompanied by him.

While visiting a polling station established at Forest Check Post Athmuqam of LA-25/26 constituency, DC said that the electoral process was going smoothly in Neelum valley district with peaceful environment and all the necessary measures have been taken excellently at polling stations to ensure the conducting of free, fair, transparent and impartial Elections in the district.

Showkat Yusufzayee talking to media persons said that people were taking part in election process enthusiastically and using their right of franchise by casting votes to their respective candidates.

He said that it was good omen that female voters were zealously taking part in the electoral process and hoped that the turnout in these elections would be over 75%, as in the last elections, it was modest turnout in the district.

DC asserted that after completing the election process, as per the directives of Chief Election Commissioner, the Presiding Officers will announce the results on spot and the authentic result copies would be provided to the polling agents.

On the occasion, he appealed to the masses that their vote was the national trust and they should utilize this right of franchise with the aim of national duty and caste their votes in peaceful manner, DC maintained.

Showakat said that the role of media was vital for conducting elections successfully and hoped that media will play a constructive and positive role in this regard. He said the polling process will continue till 5 pm and after that counting process will start.