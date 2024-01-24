DC Visits Polling Stations Of Sakrand
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind visited the various polling stations of Sakrand Tehsil and reviewed the facilities
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind visited the various polling stations of Sakrand Tehsil and reviewed the facilities.
During the visit, DC directed the officials of the education works department that building renovation work should be completed soon and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the polling stations so that all the arrangements can be completed before the election.
Later DC attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed trophies and medals to the players of the winning team.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Shari Ittihad Sakrand provides opportunities to the youth by organizing a cricket match tournament which is an excellent initiative.
On this occasion, a commemorative shield was presented to the Deputy Commissioner by the Citizens' Alliance Sakrand. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja and other officers were present.
