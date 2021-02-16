UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Polling Stations Set For By-polls At PS-43 Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:59 PM

DC visits polling stations set for by-polls at PS-43 Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khwaja and SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui on Tuesday visited polling stations and examined ongoing polling process for by-elections at PS-43 Sanghar.

According to a handout Deputy Commissioner talking to media said that the district administration had already completed arrangements for elections while availability of required facilities were ensured at each polling stations.

He said that Elections Commission was conducting voting process smoothly while district administration was also providing every possible help in this regard.

The DC further said that security arrangements were satisfactory and polling staff was alert at each polling stations while services of Rangers were also hired to thwart any untoward incident during polling.

More Stories From Pakistan

