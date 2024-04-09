DC Visits Primary Health Center
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Primary health
center Muradpur and checked attendance of medical officers and the staff.
The deputy commissioner directed the medical officer to ensure availability of medicines in the primary
health center as per the SOPs and no negligence will be tolerated.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also reviewed cleanliness and directed the Solid Waste Management
Company (SWMC) to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr.
