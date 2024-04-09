DC visits primary health center

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Primary health

center Muradpur and checked attendance of medical officers and the staff.

The deputy commissioner directed the medical officer to ensure availability of medicines in the primary

health center as per the SOPs and no negligence will be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also reviewed cleanliness and directed the Solid Waste Management

Company (SWMC) to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr.