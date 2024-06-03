Open Menu

DC Visits Primary Health Centers To Review Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Farrukh Atiq Khan on Monday visited Primary health centers 23 to L and primary health centers 25 to R to review the health facilities.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the of the District Health Authority, Dr. Saifullah Waraich, was also present.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the labor room, indoor wards, dispensary, medicine stores, polio-fixed vaccination site, and other departments in the primary health centers.

He also inquired about the facilities provided to the patients and their families in the primary health centers.

He also checked the record of children being vaccinated at the polio vaccination counter established in the primary health centers.

Farrukh Atiq Khan said that Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to take revolutionary steps in the health sector.

"According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, all medical facilities will be provided to patients in all government hospitals, rural health centers, and primary centers of the district, free medical facilities are being provided to patients in need" he further highlighted.

APP/aqd/378

