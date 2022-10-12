DC visits primary school, healthcare center at Fattuwali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich here on Wednesday visited Government Primary School Noor Muhammad Channar Fattuwali. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and other relevant officers were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner talked to the students and reviewed the teaching and learning at the school.

He asked the students to gain knowledge through hard work and dedication. He said that education was the means of development in the world.

The DC also visited the Primary Health Center in Fattuwali and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients. He visited various departments of the Center and directed the hospital administration to improve the cleaning works.