DC visits primary schools,inspect attendance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon paid a sudden visit to two schools,Government Boys Primary school Haji Naseer and Government Boys Primary Muslim School to assess the ongoing educational activities.

During the visit, DC inspected the attendance of teachers and students and evaluated the cleanliness and other facilities available at the schools.

He directed the teachers to impart quality education and training to the students, emphasizing the importance of a conducive learning environment.

DC assured that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues faced by the schools.

"The purpose of the visit is to review the ongoing academic activities and address the challenges faced by the schools," stated DC Shehryar Gul Memon.