DC Visits Procession Routes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan and DPO Hafizabad Muhammad Masoom inspected different processions routes and Imambargahs here on Tuesday

They ordered necessary repair of streets and roads enroute the processions besides ensuring sanitary condition on the routes and Imambargahs.

More than 1200 cops and PQRs have been deputed to escort the processions. Controls rooms in DC and DPO offices have been set up to monitor the activities of disruptive elements.

They said that no unlicensed procession or 'majlis' would be allowed and only licensed and traditional procession would be allowed.

They further said that there would be 139 processions and 603 'majalis' would be held during Ashura-e-Muharam. The entry of 21 ulema and zakireen in the district had been prohibited during the Muharram to maintain peace.

The administration has directed the licensees of different processions to strictly abide by SOPs regarding Covid-19 during the processions and 'majalis', they added.

