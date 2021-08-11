DC visits procession routes

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir and District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed inspected routes of processions and Imambargahs here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir and District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed inspected routes of processions and Imambargahs here on Wednesday.

More than 2,300 policemen and volunteers had been deputed while controls rooms in the DC's and DPO's offices had been set up, they said.

They added that there would be 2,404 processions and 2,503 Majalis would beheld in Muharam.