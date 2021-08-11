DC visits procession routes, Imambargahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Wednesday visited procession routes and Imambargahs here at Pando street to review arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed, routes organizer and others were also present.

On the occasion, management of Imambargahs briefed DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz in detail.

The DC checked street lights, cleanliness operation and other arrangement on the procession route.

He directed the district administration officers and organizers to maintain law and order during the month of Muharramul Haram.

Talking to media, Mudassar Riaz said that district administration would ensure strict security arrangements on procession routes in the provincial capital.