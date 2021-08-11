UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Procession Routes, Imambargahs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:25 PM

DC visits procession routes, Imambargahs

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Wednesday visited procession routes and Imambargahs here at Pando street to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Wednesday visited procession routes and Imambargahs here at Pando street to review arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed, routes organizer and others were also present.

On the occasion, management of Imambargahs briefed DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz in detail.

The DC checked street lights, cleanliness operation and other arrangement on the procession route.

He directed the district administration officers and organizers to maintain law and order during the month of Muharramul Haram.

Talking to media, Mudassar Riaz said that district administration would ensure strict security arrangements on procession routes in the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Lahore Law And Order Malik Riaz Media

Recent Stories

Constitution upholds fundamental rights of all inc ..

Constitution upholds fundamental rights of all including minorities: CJP

5 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President proposes TDAP to organize three d ..

HCSTSI President proposes TDAP to organize three day exhibition at expo centre

5 minutes ago
 Europol Reports Arrest of 23 Suspects in COVID-19 ..

Europol Reports Arrest of 23 Suspects in COVID-19 Online Business Fraud

22 minutes ago
 Indian sinister designs of expansionism jeopardize ..

Indian sinister designs of expansionism jeopardized global peace: AJK Prime Mini ..

22 minutes ago
 India spearheading vicious social media propaganda ..

India spearheading vicious social media propaganda campaign against Pakistan: Fa ..

25 minutes ago
 Girls' abduction case: Court extends physical rema ..

Girls' abduction case: Court extends physical remand of five accused

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.