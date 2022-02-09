DC visits proposed food street area in Farid gate

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday paid a visit to inspect the arrangements for establishment of a food street in Farid gate area in connection with the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday paid a visit to inspect the arrangements for establishment of a food street in Farid gate area in connection with the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Nasrullah Malik.

The DC said that on the occasion of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally, delicious dishes should be prepared in Food Street for the tourists of the region. He said that special care should be taken for cleanliness in Food Street and implementation of traffic plan should also be ensured.