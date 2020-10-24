DC visits PUMHS hospital to review state of Pathology lab

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Saturday asked management of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences (PUMHS) hospital to submit proposals for upgrading the department of Pathology. The DC paid a visit to the hospital and met with Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Raza Brohi and doctors connected with the department of Pathology. He asked medical superintendent and other doctors to submit proposals regarding activating laboratories, installation of latest necessary diagnostic machines and equipment for diagnosing blood and other diseases at PUMHS Hospital and Mother and Child Care Center Nawabshah.

He said that all tests of visiting patients would be done free of charge on these latest machines. The DC instructed the medical superintendent to computerize the record of fees being collected from patients against different diagnostic tests.

The MS briefed about visiting and admitted patients at the hospital and tests including usage of CT Scan.