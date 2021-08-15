DC visits Qadam Gah, inspects arrangements for mourners during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Sunday a visit to Qadam Gah Moula Ali (R.A) late Saturday night and inspected arrangements for mourners and assured for provision of every possible facility during Muharam.

The DC assured that district administration would provide all facilities to the mourners during Majalis and mourning processions.

The Qadam Gah administration apprised the DC regarding arrangements and asked for resolution of problems being faced by mourners.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed Assistant Commissioner and HMC officials to take concrete measures for facilitating mourners during Muharam.

He said the district administration wanted to maintain religious harmony during Ashura and mourners should be facilitated during Majalis and mourning processions.

He assured that the local administration would utilize all resources to maintain peace and religious harmony during Muharram and cooperation will be extended to the Azadaran organizations in this respect.

The Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi, HMC officials and Qadam Gah administrators were present on the occasion.