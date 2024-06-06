DC Visits Qazi Ahmed,inspects Ongoing Construction Work
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:46 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited Qazi Ahmed and inspected the construction work of storm drain which was under construction for rainwater drainage.
Giving instructions, he said that the monsoon rains are about to start, so the storm drain work should be completed soon so that the rain water can be easily drained from Qazi Ahmed city.
He gave instructions to the concerned officers and said that the drain should be cleaned so that the water can flow easily. Former Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi and other officers were present.
