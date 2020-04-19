UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Quarantine Center Established At School

DC visits quarantine center established at school

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid Saleem Sunday said district administration was taking all out efforts to provide better facilities to the patients at quarantine center.

He said this while visiting quarantine center established at a private school.. Assistant Commissioner Ghotki was also accompanied with him.

DC said that living at quarantine center was very difficult for corona patient but there was no proper substitute.

He said that those patients who were brought at quarantine center would be sent home once they tested negative for coronavrirus.

He further said that patients tested positive to treated accordingly and also appealed people to extend cooperation in this regard so that spread of lethal disease to be thwarted.

