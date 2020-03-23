UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Quarantine Centers Set Up For Corona Patients

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:19 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem visited Qurantine center set up for shifting corona patients in Islamkot and Isolation/quarantine ward in Indus Hospital by Thar foundation on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem visited Qurantine center set up for shifting corona patients in Islamkot and Isolation/quarantine ward in Indus Hospital by Thar foundation on Monday.

Additional district health officer Tharparkar Dr Gordhan Daas, Chairman Town Committee Islamkot Kamlesh Kumar, Mohsin Babar of Thar Foundation, Medical superintendent Rural health center hospital Islamkot Dr peer Ghulam Nabi Shah jilani were also accompanied with him.

DC on the occasion directed relevant officers to take all out efforts for the prevention of corona virus and ensure availability of Doctors, paramedical staff and required material in Isolation/quarantine center.

He said that no negligence to be tolerated in this regard.

