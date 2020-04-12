DC visits quarantine centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations visited Quarantine Centre at GCU New Campus, Jhang Road and met persons of Tablighi Jamat.

They assured that the district administration and police would provide every possible facility to the inmates of the centre.

The DC directed the duty staff to take care of their basic necessities. He also checked the administrative and security measures at the quarantine centre.

ADCF Asma Ejaz Cheema, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present.