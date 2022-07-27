UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Rain Hit Areas Of Baandhi Town

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 07:25 PM

DC visits rain hit areas of Baandhi town

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited rain hit areas of Bandhi town and its adjoining areas, he met with the area residents and inquired about problems they were facing.

Talking to area residents,DC said that district administration was taking all out efforts to extend help to rain hit people of the district. He assured area residents that rain water would be disposed off at the earliest while relief goods including ration, tents and other material would also be handed over to affected persons.

He said that a letter would be written to the Sindh Government for redressal of losses caused by recent torrential rains.

DC said "He is personally visiting rain affected areas of the district and viewing the water disposal and other situations and expressed solidarity of district administration with rain affected persons in this difficult time." DC strictly instructed all concerned officials to ensure dewatering of Bandhi town and its surroundings while anti mosquito spray would be launched and medical camps be set up in the area.

He said that if any rain affected person needed to shift to a safer place he would be shifted to the relief camps.

Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Town officer and other officials were present on the occasion.

