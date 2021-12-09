UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Raja Bazaar Panagah To Inspect Arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Wednesday night visited Raja Bazaar Panagah (Shelter Home) and inspected all the arrangements for the Panagah dwellers

He also visited the kitchen of the Panagah and personally checked the quality of the food.

He talked with the residents of the Panagah and inquired about the arrangements who expressed satisfaction on the facilities being provided to them in the Panagah.

He also ate dinner at the shelter home and sought suggestions from the people on shelter home's arrangements.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose of setting up shelter homes was to provide shelter and food to the homeless in a dignified manner and this was an important part of the government's vision of a welfare state.

He directed the officers concerned that sympathy should be shown to all the people residing in the shelter home and they should be treated as guests.

He was informed that in the Shelter Home, passengers and homeless people were served with quality breakfast and dinner.

He instructed the officers to make excellent and exemplary arrangements for the accommodation and food at the Panagah.

