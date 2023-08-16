DC visits Raja Bazaar to review anti-encroachment operation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Raja Bazaar to review the progress in ongoing grand anti-encroachment operation launched to clear city commercial areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Raja Bazaar to review the progress in ongoing grand anti-encroachment operation launched to clear city commercial areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Nabeel Riaz Sindhu, AC City Zanira Aftab, Municipal Officer Rawalpindi, Imran Ali and other administrative officers were also present on this occasion.

The operation against encroachments is going on in the adjacent areas of Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazar, and Old Vegetable Market.

The decision to clear the encroachments from commercial areas was made at a meeting held with the representatives of the business community, the DC said.

Before the anti-encroachment operation, all the shopkeepers were also issued notices, he informed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against those found involved in encroachments particularly in such areas where the encroachments have been removed, the DC added.