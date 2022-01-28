UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Raja Bazar; Directs Authorities To Remove Encroachments, Restore Green Belts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 08:49 PM

DC visits Raja Bazar; directs authorities to remove encroachments, restore green belts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited different streets and roads of Raja Bazar and directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments, repair all faulty street lights and restore the green belts in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited different streets and roads of Raja Bazar and directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments, repair all faulty street lights and restore the green belts in the area.

On the occasion, the officers of Metropolitan Corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority were also present.

The DC directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan for up gradation of Raja Bazar.

He ordered to remove all sort of encroachments from different markets of Raja Bazar to facilitate the visitors, adding, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation would launch an operation to clear encroachments.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Market All From

Recent Stories

Vaccine patents accord possible in 'weeks': WTO

Vaccine patents accord possible in 'weeks': WTO

16 seconds ago
 Covid can remain active in some people for over 7 ..

Covid can remain active in some people for over 7 months

17 seconds ago
 Bilawal inaugurates Rapid Response & Bone Marrow ..

Bilawal inaugurates Rapid Response & Bone Marrow Transplant Centres at GIMS

19 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Tensions in Ukraine Not Higher Than ..

Zelenskyy Says Tensions in Ukraine Not Higher Than Before

22 seconds ago
 Russia Concerned About Armed Incident on Tajik-Kyr ..

Russia Concerned About Armed Incident on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 IMF Reaches Agreement With Argentina on Refinancin ..

IMF Reaches Agreement With Argentina on Refinancing Country's Program - Statemen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>