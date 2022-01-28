DC visits Raja Bazar; directs authorities to remove encroachments, restore green belts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited different streets and roads of Raja Bazar and directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments, repair all faulty street lights and restore the green belts in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited different streets and roads of Raja Bazar and directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments, repair all faulty street lights and restore the green belts in the area.

On the occasion, the officers of Metropolitan Corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority were also present.

The DC directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan for up gradation of Raja Bazar.

He ordered to remove all sort of encroachments from different markets of Raja Bazar to facilitate the visitors, adding, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation would launch an operation to clear encroachments.