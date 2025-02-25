DC visits Ramadan Bazaar site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Sulaiman visited the site of the upcoming Ramadan Bazaar, ensuring all necessary arrangements for the convenience of citizens.

To facilitate the people of Khanewal, the Ramadan Bazaar will be set up at sports Stadium, offering a wide range of essential food items and other household products at subsidized rates.

Dr. Salma Sulaiman stated that the district administration is committed to providing all essential facilities to make shopping easy and affordable for the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

She further emphasized that strict quality control measures will be in place to ensure that people get high-quality goods at fair prices.