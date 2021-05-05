UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

DC visits Ramazan Bazaar

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :More than 90,800 flour bags and 108,400 kg sugar were sold on subsidized rates in six Ramazan bazaars set up by the district administration across the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir during his visit to Ramazan Bazaar at Hockey Ground here on Wednesday.

He said that additional staff had been deputed at flour and sugar stalls to reduce the rush of people.

The DC said that 9,490 bags of 10-kg flour and 32,400 kg sugar had so far been sold in Model Bazaar, 12,407 flour bags and 36,750 kg sugar in Hockey Ground bazaar, 9,955 flour bags and 14,660 kg sugar in Kameer ramazan bazaar, 19,026 flour bags and 20,300 kg sugar in Harappa bazaar, 19,534 flour bags and 56,050 kg sugar in Chichawatni bazaar and 12,942 flour bags and 20,300 kg sugar were sold in Kasowal bazaar.

He further said that sugar was available in abundance at the rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramazan Bazaars and Rs 85 per kg in general stores.

He urged the people to identify the shopkeepers who were selling sugar at exorbitant rates so that quick action could be taken against them.

Related Topics

Hockey Visit Chichawatni Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

43 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.