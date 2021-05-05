DC visits Ramazan Bazaar

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :More than 90,800 flour bags and 108,400 kg sugar were sold on subsidized rates in six Ramazan bazaars set up by the district administration across the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir during his visit to Ramazan Bazaar at Hockey Ground here on Wednesday.

He said that additional staff had been deputed at flour and sugar stalls to reduce the rush of people.

The DC said that 9,490 bags of 10-kg flour and 32,400 kg sugar had so far been sold in Model Bazaar, 12,407 flour bags and 36,750 kg sugar in Hockey Ground bazaar, 9,955 flour bags and 14,660 kg sugar in Kameer ramazan bazaar, 19,026 flour bags and 20,300 kg sugar in Harappa bazaar, 19,534 flour bags and 56,050 kg sugar in Chichawatni bazaar and 12,942 flour bags and 20,300 kg sugar were sold in Kasowal bazaar.

He further said that sugar was available in abundance at the rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramazan Bazaars and Rs 85 per kg in general stores.

He urged the people to identify the shopkeepers who were selling sugar at exorbitant rates so that quick action could be taken against them.