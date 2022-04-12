DC visits Ramazan Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramazan Bazaar in Yazman and inspected provision of groceries and essential kitchen items there.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Yazman, Mojahid Abbas and other officials.

He inspected provision of items at flour stall, sugar stall, vegetable stall, fruit stall, chicken stall and others.

He was informed that wheat flour was being sold at Rs 450 per 10 kg bag at Ramazan Bazaar. Subsidy was being provided at 13 kitchen items at the bazaar.