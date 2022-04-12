UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

DC visits Ramazan Bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramazan Bazaar in Yazman and inspected provision of groceries and essential kitchen items there.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Yazman, Mojahid Abbas and other officials.

He inspected provision of items at flour stall, sugar stall, vegetable stall, fruit stall, chicken stall and others.

He was informed that wheat flour was being sold at Rs 450 per 10 kg bag at Ramazan Bazaar. Subsidy was being provided at 13 kitchen items at the bazaar.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Yazman Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2022

44 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

49 minutes ago
 Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

9 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

9 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

9 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.