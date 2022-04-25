UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC visits Ramazan bazaar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joya visited Ramazan Bazaar Tahli chowk here on Monday.

He was accompanied by ADC headquarters Arshad Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan.

The DC checked the prices and quality of food items at various stalls.

He also reviewed the provision of food items to people and said that food items were being provided to people on subsidized rates in Ramazan bazaars. Separate counters have been set up for men and women so that they do not face any problem, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that 13 food items were being available at discount rates inRamadan bazaars, adding that a 10 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 400, sugar at Rs 70 per kg.

Special discount was also being offered on the prices of vegetables and fruits, he added.

