DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar At Model Bazaar, Checks Quality Of Items

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramazan Bazaar at Model Bazaar Bahawalpur here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramazan Bazaar at Model Bazaar Bahawalpur here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Secretary Market Committee, and other relevant staff were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan Bazaar.

He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramazan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district. He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs.

450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 grams of flour. He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs. 12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramazan Bazaars.

He directed the incharge of Ramazan Bazaar and other staff members staff to perform their duties properly.

