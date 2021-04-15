UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar, Checks Quality Of Edibles

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:39 PM

DC visits Ramazan Bazaar, checks quality of edibles

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the management of Ramazan Bazaar to provide daily use commodities in the bazaar without any interruption so that consumers could obtain maximum benefits of these bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the management of Ramazan Bazaar to provide daily use commodities in the bazaar without any interruption so that consumers could obtain maximum benefits of these bazaars.

He checked quality of fruits and vegetables in Ramazan bazaars of Fowara Chowk Batala Colony and Iron Market D-Type Colony and made it clear that only quality items should be available in the Ramazan bazaars as the sale of quality essential items at less rates is the distinguishing feature of these bazaars.

He met with people and inquired about the quality of essential commodities and rate differences of Ramazan bazaar from general market.

He said that purpose of continuous monitoring is to keep the bazaars safe from defects.

He directed duty officers to check the stalls from time to time and remove rotten things immediately. On this occasion, it was told that besides providing essential commodities to consumers at lower rates, subsidy is also being given on different things at agriculture fair price shops.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid and other officers were also present.

