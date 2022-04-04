UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar, Checks Quality Of Items

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday visited Ramazan Bazaar in Khanqah Sharif to ensure the smooth supply and availability of commodities on subsidized rates.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab was present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramazan bazaar. Irfan Ali said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district. He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs.

450.

The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 grams of flour. He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan Bazaar.

He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the agriculture fair price shop to provide relief to the people.

He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramazan bazaars. He directed theincharge of Ramazan Bazaar and other staff members staff to perform their duties properly.

