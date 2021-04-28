DC visits Ramazan bazaar, reviews prices

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan on Wednesday visited Ramzan Sasta Bazaar of Chowngi No 7, and checked prices, weight and quality of various daily use items.

The DC also inspected the flour and sugar stalls.

He checked the weight of sugar packets on the stalls and instructed that the weights and measures should be kept in mind and weight loss would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also checked the weight of the flour bags at stall.

Later, he inspected grocery counters, meat counters, fair price shops, agriculture fair price shops and other food counters.

He directed incharge of the bazaar to keep vigilant eye on supply and demand of edibles.