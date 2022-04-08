UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar To Inspects Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:03 PM

DC visits Ramazan bazaar to inspects facilities

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday visited Ramazan bazaar at Gulshan-e-Ravi to inspect arrangements and quality of fruit, vegetables and other items there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday visited Ramazan bazaar at Gulshan-e-Ravi to inspect arrangements and quality of fruit, vegetables and other items there.

Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed, officials of market committee, and other relevant staff were also present.

The DC inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops at the special bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan bazaar. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

The deputy commissioner said that a 10-kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs. 450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 kilograms of flour. He said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs.

12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan bazaars. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidised at the Agriculture Fair Price Shop. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramazan bazaars.

Umar Chattha directed the in-charge of Ramazan bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties efficiently.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited Ramazan bazaar at Jallo Mor and reviewed facilities, being provided to people. He directed the shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places in their shops. He also inspected the availability of subsidised items.

Related Topics

Lahore Agriculture Price Market Government Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible t ..

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible through Qeemat Punjab App: PITB ..

14 minutes ago
 Japan's business sentiment rises in March, 1st tim ..

Japan's business sentiment rises in March, 1st time in 3 months

2 minutes ago
 IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

44 minutes ago
 IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking Kachnar at Mar ..

IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking Kachnar at Margallas

2 minutes ago
 S-300 Air Defense System Delivered to Ukraine From ..

S-300 Air Defense System Delivered to Ukraine From Slovakia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai to open more temporary hospitals for COVI ..

Shanghai to open more temporary hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.