DC visits Ramazan bazaar to inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday visited Ramazan bazaar at Gulshan-e-Ravi to inspect arrangements and quality of fruit, vegetables and other items there.

Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed, officials of market committee, and other relevant staff were also present.

The DC inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops at the special bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan bazaar. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

The deputy commissioner said that a 10-kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs. 450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 kilograms of flour. He said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs.

12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan bazaars. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidised at the Agriculture Fair Price Shop. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramazan bazaars.

Umar Chattha directed the in-charge of Ramazan bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties efficiently.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited Ramazan bazaar at Jallo Mor and reviewed facilities, being provided to people. He directed the shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places in their shops. He also inspected the availability of subsidised items.