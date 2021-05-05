DC visits Ramazan bazaar, vaccine center to monitor facilities

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik inspected arrangements at Ramazan Bazaar of Ghalib Market here on Wednesday and reviewed quality, prices and availability of commodities besides inspecting sitting arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik inspected arrangements at Ramazan Bazaar of Ghalib Market here on Wednesday and reviewed quality, prices and availability of commodities besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The deputy commissioner visited various stalls, fruit and vegetables shops and monitored quality of essential items and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The deputy commissioner met visitors and inquired about quality of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, DC Muddasir Riaz along with CEO Health, CEO education Parveez Aktar and Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited new vaccine center for above 40 years of age established at Government Pilot High school Wahdat Road. They inspected measures and sitting arrangements in the corona vaccine center.