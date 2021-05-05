UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaar, Vaccine Center To Monitor Facilities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:59 PM

DC visits Ramazan bazaar, vaccine center to monitor facilities

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik inspected arrangements at Ramazan Bazaar of Ghalib Market here on Wednesday and reviewed quality, prices and availability of commodities besides inspecting sitting arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik inspected arrangements at Ramazan Bazaar of Ghalib Market here on Wednesday and reviewed quality, prices and availability of commodities besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The deputy commissioner visited various stalls, fruit and vegetables shops and monitored quality of essential items and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The deputy commissioner met visitors and inquired about quality of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, DC Muddasir Riaz along with CEO Health, CEO education Parveez Aktar and Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited new vaccine center for above 40 years of age established at Government Pilot High school Wahdat Road. They inspected measures and sitting arrangements in the corona vaccine center.

Related Topics

Education Malik Riaz Road Market Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain discussed cooperation in space sector

2 minutes ago

ADC visits wheat procurement centre

7 seconds ago

Blinken, S. Africa Foreign Minister Discuss Expand ..

9 seconds ago

Langove reviews progress on installation of fence ..

12 seconds ago

4 more die, 19 tested positive for COVID-19 in Att ..

2 minutes ago

Rs. 260 million waiting to be spent released for s ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.