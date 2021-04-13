DC visits Ramazan bazaars

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull visited the Model Bazaar and Sasta Ramazan Bazaar in Munir Shaheed Colony, here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, she said that 12 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the district, five in tehsil Kasur, three in tehsil Chunian, one in Kot Radha Kishan and three in tehsil Pattoki.

She said in these bazaars, a 10-kg flour bag was available for Rs 375 and sugar for Rs 65 per kilogram.

She said that fruits and vegetables were being sold at 25 per cent less rate than the open market, adding that the district government was utilising all available resources for providing relief to masses.

The DC urged people to get benefit from the Sasta Ramazan bazaars. She also reviewed the implementation of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the bazaars and cleanliness as well.