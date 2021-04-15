DC visits Ramazan bazaars

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan Thursday visited Ramazan bazaars and called upon the buyers to ensure 100 per cent implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) when they come out of their homes.

He visited Sasta Ramazan bazaars and checked the quality of fruits and vegetables at the stalls.

He ordered for setting up more counters at sugar stalls to ease the rush and said that people should have access to quality items at Sasta Ramazan bazaars compared with the open market.

The DC also inspected meat, poultry and flour stalls and said that the sanitation arrangements in the special bazaars should be improved and seating arrangements should be made for the people keeping in view the anti-corona SOPs.