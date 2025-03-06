DC Visits Ramazan Bazaars
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited Ramazan Model Bazaar in Bihari Colony, Millat Road, on Thursday.
He checked the availability and quality of the sugar at the special counter, wheat flour stock, chicken point, pulses, vegetable and fruit stalls. He said that 16 edible items were available at concessional rates to the general public in the Ramazan bazaar. He also checked the prices of various items at the stalls and talked with the citizens about the quality of essential items.
He said that seven counters of sugar were functional in various areas of the district where sugar is available at the rate of Rs 130 per kg while essential items are also available at government counters on 10 per cent discount at 50 mega stores.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (retd) Tayyab Seemi Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Atiqullah, Deputy Director Local Government Shahzad Akram, Secretary Market Committee Umar Azhar Kamboh and In-charge Ramadan Bazaar Muhammad Zahid were also present.
Recent Stories
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army& ISI are sacrificing their lives day and night for the defense o ..5 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches third phase of Drug-Free Peshawar campaign6 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgaines faculty training programme6 minutes ago
-
IGP inspects security, traffic arrangements at Ramadan sasta bazaars6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramazan bazaars6 minutes ago
-
ICGEB announces Research Grants 2025 for scientists in member states16 minutes ago
-
Ration distributes among staff of Kinnaird College for Women16 minutes ago
-
Malala Yousafzai returns to her ancestral village in Swat after 13 years26 minutes ago
-
Ministry plants 67.5m trees, creates 0.2m green jobs, secured $91.5m for climate projects36 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt’s Ramazan package pay orders distributed36 minutes ago
-
8 suspects arrested in police crackdown36 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Police hold rape accused36 minutes ago