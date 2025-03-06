Open Menu

DC Visits Ramazan Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited Ramazan Model Bazaar in Bihari Colony, Millat Road, on Thursday.

He checked the availability and quality of the sugar at the special counter, wheat flour stock, chicken point, pulses, vegetable and fruit stalls. He said that 16 edible items were available at concessional rates to the general public in the Ramazan bazaar. He also checked the prices of various items at the stalls and talked with the citizens about the quality of essential items.

He said that seven counters of sugar were functional in various areas of the district where sugar is available at the rate of Rs 130 per kg while essential items are also available at government counters on 10 per cent discount at 50 mega stores.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (retd) Tayyab Seemi Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Atiqullah, Deputy Director Local Government Shahzad Akram, Secretary Market Committee Umar Azhar Kamboh and In-charge Ramadan Bazaar Muhammad Zahid were also present.

