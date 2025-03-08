DC Visits Ramazan Bazaars; Checks Price Compliance
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday made an surprise visit to the Ramazan Bazaar in Sector G-6 to monitor price controls and product quality.
He engaged directly with shoppers, inspected vendor rate lists, and directed officials to ensure round-the-clock oversight of markets during the holy month.
During the visit, Memon spoke to customers about the prices of essential goods and checked the quality of fruits and vegetables at multiple stalls.
He emphasized the need for consistent supply of items and instructed price control magistrates to remain present at markets at all times to address violations.
Memon reviewed rate lists displayed at stalls, urging vendors to strictly follow government-set prices. He warned against overcharging and advised citizens to report any shopkeepers violating official rates.
"If a seller ignores the price list, inform the administration immediately," he stated.
The DC also directed market teams to ensure uninterrupted stock of daily use items like flour, sugar, and cooking oil, particularly during peak hours. He stressed that magistrates must take swift action against hoarding or artificial shortages.
On the occasion, officials confirmed that over 20 price control teams are active daily across Islamabad’s Ramazan bazaars. These teams issue fines, confiscate overpriced goods, and suspend licenses of repeat offenders.
Memon encouraged residents to check rate lists before purchasing and to avoid buying from vendors charging above approved prices. He assured that complaints would be resolved within hours if reported via the district helpline.
