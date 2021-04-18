DC visits Ramazan bazaars, reviews prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maddasir Riaz Malik on Sunday paid surprise visit to Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital, heard complaints of consumers and issued directions for solving their problems.

The DC also reviewed quality, demand and supply, prices of commodities and other arrangements in Ramazan bazaars of Nehru Park Islampura, Wahdat Colony and Moon Market Gulshan-e-Ravi.

He said that officers would have to work hard for making Ramazan bazaars beneficial for people in real sense. He said that all additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Lahore had been assigned duties regarding visits to Ramazan bazaars, warning that negligence would not be tolerated in any case.

He said the Punjab government was giving huge subsidy on selected eatables to provide relief to people during the holy month.

He ordered that strict check should be kept on quality, demand and supply to avoid shortage of any commodity.

Muddasir Riaz also issued directions regarding display of rate lists at shops, saying that price control measures would continue even after Ramazan.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia inspected facilities during his visit to Ramazan bazaars of Jallo Mor and Tajpura in tehsil Cantt, while Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed inspected arrangements at Ramazan bazaar of Islampura. The officers reviewed the quality and prices of commodities as well as sugar availability in the bazaars.