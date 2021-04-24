UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Ramazan Bazaars, Reviews Prices

Sat 24th April 2021

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited Ramzan Bazaars here on Saturday and checked prices and quality of various daily use items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited Ramzan Bazaars here on Saturday and checked prices and quality of various daily use items.

He went to Ramzan Bazaars Khurarianwala and Chak Jhumra and inspected the stalls of fruits, vegetables, pulses and other edibles.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the quality of food items and stressed the need to maintain quality and other arrangements in the Ramzan Bazaars.

Muhammad Ali directed the duty officers for providing maximum facilities to the people during shopping.

He also reviewed the process of sale of sugar and flour on subsidized rates and issued necessary direction for maintaining proper record in this regard.

The DC also interacted with the people busy in shopping and enquired about the quality and prices of various items.

He assured that every possible economic relief would be provided to the peoplein Ramzan Bazaars.

Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Haidar and Zainul Abideen were also present on the occasion.

