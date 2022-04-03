DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements, check rates of essential commodities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Sunday visited Ramazan Bazaars set up at Chungi No. 22, Chur Chowk Peshawar Road, Committee Chowk and Haideri Chowk to review the arrangements, check rate lists and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said adding, from 21st Ramazan onward, these bazaars would be declared 'Eid Bazaars' and Eid goods including children's garments and shoes would also be available for sale.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

