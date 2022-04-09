DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 07:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Farooq on Saturday paid a visit to Double Road and Haideri Chowk Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He also checked availability of sugar and wheat flour at the stalls set up in Ramazan Bazaars and directed the officers concerned to ensure sufficient supply of sugar and wheat for the citizens.

The stallholders were directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits should be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines, he added.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Related Topics

