DC visits Ramazan Sahulat bazaar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem conducted a surprise visit to the Ramazan Sahulat model bazaar on Friday.

During his visit, he thoroughly inspected all stalls and issued directives to the administration of the model bazaar, market committee, and officials from the food, livestock, and industries departments to remain on duty until Iftar.

He stressed ensuring an adequate stock of essential items at all stalls and maintaining the availability of top-quality products for consumers.

The DC also interacted with citizens to gather feedback on the prices, quality, and availability of essential goods.

Citizens expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, appreciating the efforts made to provide quality products at reasonable prices.