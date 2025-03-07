DC Visits Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem conducted a surprise visit to the Ramazan Sahulat model bazaar on Friday.
During his visit, he thoroughly inspected all stalls and issued directives to the administration of the model bazaar, market committee, and officials from the food, livestock, and industries departments to remain on duty until Iftar.
He stressed ensuring an adequate stock of essential items at all stalls and maintaining the availability of top-quality products for consumers.
The DC also interacted with citizens to gather feedback on the prices, quality, and availability of essential goods.
Citizens expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, appreciating the efforts made to provide quality products at reasonable prices.
Recent Stories
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews progress on under-construction UAEET1 minute ago
-
DC visits Ramazan Sahulat bazaar1 minute ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on overpricing1 minute ago
-
Man held for stealing laptop from mosque1 minute ago
-
Rs. 340m funds released for Mayo Hospital medicines1 minute ago
-
Food safety teams active from sehri to iftar in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept issues list of banned organisations, unregistered charities11 minutes ago
-
Event held to highlight role of women in Pakistan Movement11 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to mitigate road accidents reviewed11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centers11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits matriculation examination centers11 minutes ago