Open Menu

DC Visits Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC visits Ramazan Sahulat bazaar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem conducted a surprise visit to the Ramazan Sahulat model bazaar on Friday.

During his visit, he thoroughly inspected all stalls and issued directives to the administration of the model bazaar, market committee, and officials from the food, livestock, and industries departments to remain on duty until Iftar.

He stressed ensuring an adequate stock of essential items at all stalls and maintaining the availability of top-quality products for consumers.

The DC also interacted with citizens to gather feedback on the prices, quality, and availability of essential goods.

Citizens expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, appreciating the efforts made to provide quality products at reasonable prices.

Recent Stories

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

3 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

6 minutes ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

21 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

1 hour ago
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

3 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan