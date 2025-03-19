DC visits Ramazan stalls in Sahulat Bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the Ramazan convenience stalls in the Sahulat Bazaar.

He reviewed the quality of food items, sale at fixed prices, cleanliness, and provision of other facilities at the Ramzan convenience stalls.

The DC also inspected the sugar sale point, where sugar was being sold at Rs. 130 per kg. It is pertinent to mention that potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, pumpkins, lemons, dates, melons, bananas, guavas, apples, chickpeas, gram flour, chicken, and eggs are being sold at wholesale rates at the Ramazan convenience stalls.