DC visits Ramzan Bachat Bazaar

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabia Siyal along with Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen on Monday visited the Ramzan Bachat Bazaar near Railway Station Larkana, Bachat Bazaar aimed to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Bachat Bazaar was organized by the District Administration Larkana in with the collaboration of Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) and Grain Merchants Association Larkana, on the special instructions of the Sindh Government, to provide daily necessities to common people at affordable prices in the blessed month of Ramzan.

On this occasion, DC said that these sasta bazaars are being set up on the special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah so that the poor people can be provided with the daily necessities from the bazaar at affordable prices during the month of Ramadan Sharif.

She directed the concerned to keep the common essential items in the said bazaar for the people so that they could get the benefits of the bazaars.

DC said that it is the responsibility of the district administration to provide relief to the common people.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was told that the essential items including flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, rice and other items are kept in the bachat bazaar at cheap rates and monitoring of price hike were already underway under the clear instructions of Chief Minister Sindh, in this regard to provided relief to common man during the holy month of Ramzan especially.

She further said that the purpose of establishing the bachat bazaar is to provide the poor people of Larkana with daily necessities at cheaper prices than the market so that the poor people can benefit from this cheap market.

She directed Assistant Commissioner Larkana, that now all the officers concerned have the powers of the Magistrate, in case of injustice with the people, with regard to increased rates they use their powers to give relief to the people, take strict action against the hoarders and peddlers and impose necessary penalty on them.

On this occasion, Rabia Siyal checked and enquired whether the official rates were complied with or otherwise the prices were also ascertained from the fruit and vegetable sellers.

They were also instructed to sell fruits and vegetables to the people at fixed rates in the blessed month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, she said that the price list issued by the administration should be displayed in a prominent place on all shops, and stalls etc.

DC appealed to the public for shopping their required items from these bazaars established by district administration.

Director Information Larkana Darshan Lal, office bearers of Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Officials Municipal Corporation, Market Committee and other relevant authorities were present on this occasion.