SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Jinnah Stadium here on Wednesday.

The DC checked prices and quality of commodities, vegetables and fruits, including sugar and flour, being sold on subsidized rates.

He directed shopkeepers and buyers to ensure the use of face masks and implement coronavirus SOPs.