DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Monday visited Ramazan Bazaar at company Bagh to review arrangements and check rate lists.

The DC inspected cleanliness, security and parking arrangements besides checking quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He said that food items was being sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar, adding thatprice control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He directed in-charge of Ramzan Bazaar and staffers to perform their duties properly.