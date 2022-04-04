UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 04:41 PM

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Monday visited Ramazan Bazaar at company Bagh to review arrangements and check rate lists

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Monday visited Ramazan Bazaar at company Bagh to review arrangements and check rate lists.

The DC inspected cleanliness, security and parking arrangements besides checking quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He said that food items was being sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar, adding thatprice control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He directed in-charge of Ramzan Bazaar and staffers to perform their duties properly.

Related Topics

Company Bagh

Recent Stories

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM ..

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM Imran

32 seconds ago
 Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the se ..

Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the sets of Akh da Nasha goes viral

11 minutes ago
 Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employmen ..

Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employment opportunities for the nation

18 minutes ago
 63 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

63 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

9 seconds ago
 Russia's FSB Says Detained Supporter of Ukrainian ..

Russia's FSB Says Detained Supporter of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Batallions in Crimea

10 seconds ago
 German arrested over deadly 1991 attack on asylum ..

German arrested over deadly 1991 attack on asylum seekers

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.