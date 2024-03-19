DC visits Ramzan Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Tuesday visited

the Ramzan Bazaar and checked the prices and quality of food items.

He also inspected cleanliness and facilities provided to customers

in Ramzan Bazaar, where proper seating arrangements were made

for men, women and senior citizens.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, EADA Ali Tahir, Food

Inspector Malik Shafique Ahmed, Secretary Market Committee Malik

Muzaffar Arshad and other relevant officers were also present on

this occasion.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the provision of

relief to people in Ramzan Bazaars was top priority.

He said the Punjab Government was giving subsidy on food items,

flour, ghee, sugar, fruits, meat and vegetables including other items

through Agriculture Fair price Shop in Ramzan Bazaar.

The DC said that a large number of consumers were benefiting from

the fact that rates of food items in Ramzan Bazaars were lower than

in the open market.

He directed the officers concerned that no compromise be made on

prices, quality and quantity of food items.