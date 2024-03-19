DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Tuesday visited
the Ramzan Bazaar and checked the prices and quality of food items.
He also inspected cleanliness and facilities provided to customers
in Ramzan Bazaar, where proper seating arrangements were made
for men, women and senior citizens.
District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, EADA Ali Tahir, Food
Inspector Malik Shafique Ahmed, Secretary Market Committee Malik
Muzaffar Arshad and other relevant officers were also present on
this occasion.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the provision of
relief to people in Ramzan Bazaars was top priority.
He said the Punjab Government was giving subsidy on food items,
flour, ghee, sugar, fruits, meat and vegetables including other items
through Agriculture Fair price Shop in Ramzan Bazaar.
The DC said that a large number of consumers were benefiting from
the fact that rates of food items in Ramzan Bazaars were lower than
in the open market.
He directed the officers concerned that no compromise be made on
prices, quality and quantity of food items.
