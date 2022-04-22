UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar At Model Bazaar, Craft Bazaar To Checks Quality Of Items

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar at Model Bazaar, Craft Bazaar to checks quality of items

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the Ramzan Bazaars in Model Bazaar and Craft Bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the Ramzan Bazaars in Model Bazaar and Craft Bazaar. Officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

He also inspected the quality and price of food items. He also met the customers and inquired from them regarding the quality of food items, prices, and availability of essential items. It was informed that 10 kg flour in green bags is being sold at Rs. 400 and sugar at Rs. 75 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner visited Agriculture Fair Price Shops where 13 items are being sold by the government at subsidized rates.

He said that relief should be provided to the consumers and the concerned officers should perform their duties with the dedication to facilitating the masses.

He directed the officers and the District Food Controller should set up flour selling points on the main roads to ensure the availability of flour. District Food Controller informed that 10 kg flour in the green color bag is being sold at Rs. 400.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Price From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Army officer torture case: Court extends physical ..

Army officer torture case: Court extends physical remand of accused

50 seconds ago
 Lok Virsa holds exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy

Lok Virsa holds exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy

52 seconds ago
 China, Pakistan to act together to address challen ..

China, Pakistan to act together to address challenges of earth: Moin ul Haque

55 seconds ago
 NSC statement exposes Imran Khan's 'conspiracy nar ..

NSC statement exposes Imran Khan's 'conspiracy narrative': Experts

57 seconds ago
 World Earth Day observed at IUB, seminar, walk hel ..

World Earth Day observed at IUB, seminar, walk held to mark the day

5 minutes ago
 US to Respond If China Establishes Permanent Base ..

US to Respond If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands - White Hou ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.