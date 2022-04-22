DC visits Ramzan Bazaar at Model Bazaar, Craft Bazaar to checks quality of items

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the Ramzan Bazaars in Model Bazaar and Craft Bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the Ramzan Bazaars in Model Bazaar and Craft Bazaar. Officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

He also inspected the quality and price of food items. He also met the customers and inquired from them regarding the quality of food items, prices, and availability of essential items. It was informed that 10 kg flour in green bags is being sold at Rs. 400 and sugar at Rs. 75 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner visited Agriculture Fair Price Shops where 13 items are being sold by the government at subsidized rates.

He said that relief should be provided to the consumers and the concerned officers should perform their duties with the dedication to facilitating the masses.

He directed the officers and the District Food Controller should set up flour selling points on the main roads to ensure the availability of flour. District Food Controller informed that 10 kg flour in the green color bag is being sold at Rs. 400.