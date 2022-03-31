DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, checks quality of items

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Craft Bazaar Bahawalpur and inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken and agriculture fair price shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Craft Bazaar Bahawalpur and inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken and agriculture fair price shops.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab was present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar. He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramzan bazaars.

He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district. He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be available at Rs 450.

The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 grams of flour.

He said that subsidy was being given at the rate of Rs 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar.

The deputy commissioner said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people.

He said the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan bazaars.

He directed the in-charge of Ramzan Bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties properly.