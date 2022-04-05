DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed, checks quality of items

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed in Ahamdpur East near here.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Qasim Janjua was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar.

The deputy commissioner said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said the food items were available at subsidized rates in Ramzan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs 450.

He said that subsidy was being given at the rate of Rs 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar.

The DC said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people.

He said the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan bazaars. He directed the in charge of Ramzan Bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties properly.