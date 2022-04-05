UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar In Chowk Munir Shaheed, Checks Quality Of Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:49 PM

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed, checks quality of items

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed in Ahamdpur East near here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed in Ahamdpur East near here.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Qasim Janjua was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar.

The deputy commissioner said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said the food items were available at subsidized rates in Ramzan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs 450.

He said that subsidy was being given at the rate of Rs 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar.

The DC said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people.

He said the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan bazaars. He directed the in charge of Ramzan Bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties properly.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Price Ahmadpur East Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Germany Shuts World's Largest Darknet Marketplace ..

Germany Shuts World's Largest Darknet Marketplace Hydra - Police

1 minute ago
 TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of ..

TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of Views on TikTok

14 minutes ago
 PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Per ..

PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University approves awarding P ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University approves awarding PhD degrees

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Not Rejecting Possibility of Putin-Zelensk ..

Kremlin Not Rejecting Possibility of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting After Sides Agree o ..

4 minutes ago
 Dastarkhawan for Iftar arranged in Sukkur & Khairp ..

Dastarkhawan for Iftar arranged in Sukkur & Khairpur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.