DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Melaywali Gali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramzan Bazaar in Melaywali Gali Bahawalpur on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramadan Bazaar. He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramadan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district. He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs. 450.The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 grams of flour.

He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs. 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramadan bazaars. He directed to the in-charge of Ramzan Bazaar and other staff members staff to perform their duties properly.